DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Match in Photos: How Punjab Kings Eliminated Delhi Capitals From Playoffs Race

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 00:14 IST
Delhi, India
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the national capital. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ishant Sharma landed two big blows in his first two overs getting rid of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone early. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
And then Axar Patel cleaned up Jitesh Sharma cheaply as well with Punjab Kings losing three wickets inside the Powerplay. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Prabhsimran Singh though was batting sensibly and finding boundaries when on offer. He soon brought up a solid half-century. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Prabhsimran Singh (left) and Sam Curran stitched a superb stand for the fourth wicket, adding 72 runs between them before being separated. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Punjab Kings kept losing wickets at the other end though with the pitch increasingly assisting the spinners. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Prabhsimran Singh received a lifeline and capitalised to score his maiden IPL century. He made 103 off 65 with the help of 10 fours and six sixes to take Punjab Kings to 167/7. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
David Warner led a blazing start to the chase along with Phillip Salt with the Delhi Capitals sprinting to 69/0 in 6.1 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Harpreet Brar leaked runs in his first over of the contest but then bounced back to trigger a dramatic collapse as Delhi Capitals lost six wickets for 19 runs. Brar would finish with four wickets. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Rahul Chahar kept up the pressure from the other end and finished with two wickets including that of Mitchell Marsh and Axar Patel. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
David Warner though raised a quick half-century but fell on 54 off 27, becoming one of Harpreet Brar's victims. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Delhi Capitals never recovered from the collapse and consistently kept losing wickets. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Nathan Ellis took two wickets late in the contest to all but kill any hopes of a late Delhi Capitals comeback. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Punjab Kings eventually stopped Delhi Capitals on 136/8 in 20 overs for a vital 31-run win. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)