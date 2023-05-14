DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Match in Photos: How Punjab Kings Eliminated Delhi Capitals From Playoffs Race

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Check out the top images from the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday

01
david warner, shikhar dhawan, ipl 2023

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the national capital. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

02
ishant sharma, dc vs pbks, ipl 2023

Ishant Sharma landed two big blows in his first two overs getting rid of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone early. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

03
jitesh sharma, dc vs pbks, ipl 2023

And then Axar Patel cleaned up Jitesh Sharma cheaply as well with Punjab Kings losing three wickets inside the Powerplay. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

04
prabhsimran singh, dc vs pbks, ipl 2023

Prabhsimran Singh though was batting sensibly and finding boundaries when on offer. He soon brought up a solid half-century. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

05
prabhsimran singh, sam curran, ipl 2023

Prabhsimran Singh (left) and Sam Curran stitched a superb stand for the fourth wicket, adding 72 runs between them before being separated. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

06
kuldeep yadav, dc vs pbks, ipl 2023

Punjab Kings kept losing wickets at the other end though with the pitch increasingly assisting the spinners. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

07
prabhsimran singh, ipl 2023, dc vs pbks

Prabhsimran Singh received a lifeline and capitalised to score his maiden IPL century. He made 103 off 65 with the help of 10 fours and six sixes to take Punjab Kings to 167/7. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

08
david warner, phillip salt, ipl 2023

David Warner led a blazing start to the chase along with Phillip Salt with the Delhi Capitals sprinting to 69/0 in 6.1 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

09
harpreet brar, dc vs pbks, ipl 2023

Harpreet Brar leaked runs in his first over of the contest but then bounced back to trigger a dramatic collapse as Delhi Capitals lost six wickets for 19 runs. Brar would finish with four wickets. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

10
rahul chahar, dc vs pbks, ipl 2023

Rahul Chahar kept up the pressure from the other end and finished with two wickets including that of Mitchell Marsh and Axar Patel. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

11
david warner, dc, ipl 2023

David Warner though raised a quick half-century but fell on 54 off 27, becoming one of Harpreet Brar's victims. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

12
praveen duney, delhi capitals, ipl 2023

Delhi Capitals never recovered from the collapse and consistently kept losing wickets. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

13
nathan ellis, dc vs pbks, ipl 2023

Nathan Ellis took two wickets late in the contest to all but kill any hopes of a late Delhi Capitals comeback. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics) 

14
punjab kings, ipl 2023

Punjab Kings eventually stopped Delhi Capitals on 136/8 in 20 overs for a vital 31-run win. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)