DC vs RCB in Photos, IPL 2023: Phil Salt Stars With 87 off 45 in Delhi Capitals' Dominating Win

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 00:23 IST
New Delhi, India
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis called it correctly at the coin toss and chose to bat first against Delhi Capitals. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
and Faf du Plessis built a solid opening partnership as the duo added 82 runs before being separated. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
The solid start was dented by Mitchell Marsh in his second over as he dismissed Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell off successive deliveries. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Royal Challengers Bangalore recovered from the twin blows with a quick 55-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli brought up yet another half-century, his sixth of IPL 2023 and was dismissed on 55. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mahipal Lomror brought up his maiden IPL half-century and remained unbeaten on 54 off 29 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore finish with a challenging 181/4. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
David Warner and Phil Salt led a blazing start to the chase with the pair adding 60 runs in just five overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mohammed Siraj and Phil Salt exchanged a few words during an argument but the fire was quickly doused. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Josh Hazlewood provided a much-needed breakthrough for the visitors when Faf du Plessis took a good tumbling catch at mid-off to get rid of David Warner on 22. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Phil Salt continued to attack and with Mitchell Marsh, added 59 runs for the second wicket while driving Delhi Capitals closer to the target. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Phil Salt blasted 87 off 45, an innings that featured eight fours and four sixes with Delhi Capitals overhauling the target in just 16.4 overs to win by seven wickets. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
