DC vs SRH in Pictures, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs

DC vs SRH in Pictures, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs

Check out the top pictures from the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night

1/ 14
david warner, aiden markram, dc vs srh photos, ipl 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the coin toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

2/ 14
ishant sharma, mayank agarwal, dc vs srh, ipl 2023

Ishant Sharma landed an early blow when he got rid of Mayank Agarwal cheaply for 5 in the third over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

3/ 14
mitchell marsh, delhi capitals, ipl 2023

And then Mitchell Marsh also landed an early blow as he got rid of dangerman Rahul Tripathi for 10 in his first over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

4/ 14
abhishek sharma, sunrisers hyderabad, dc vs srh

Abhishek Sharma though was batting on a different surface as he raised a quickfire fifty to keep Sunrisers Hyderabad ticking despite the blows. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

5/ 14
mitchell marsh, phil salt, ipl 2023, dc vs srh

And then Mitchell Marsh was brought back into the attack. He delivered with a double wicket-maiden over in which he got rid of Aiden Markram and Harry Brook. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

6/ 14
abhishek sharma, abhishek sharma srh, abhishek sharma ipl 2023

Abhishek Sharma was batting like a dream as he struck a fifty off just 25 deliveries. He blasted 67 off 36 with the help of 12 fours and a six. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

7/ 14
heinrich klaasen, srh, heinrich klaasen ipl 2023

Heinrich Klaasen provided the late flourish as he also brought up his fifty off 25 deliveries and remained unbeaten on 53. Sunrisers Hyderabad made 197/6 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

8/ 14
david warner, david warner delhi capitals, david warner ipl 2023

Delhi Capitals suffered a major jolt in the chase when Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of David Warner for a two-ball duck in the very first over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

9/ 14
mitchell marsh, phil salt, ipl 2023, dc vs srh ipl 2023

Mitchell Marshand Phil Salt then repaired the early damage with an excellent century partnership for the second wicket which put Delhi Capitals in control. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

10/ 14
phil salt, phil salt fifty, phil salt delhi capitals

Phil Salt was the first to get his half-century and he struck nine fours during his 35-ball 59. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

11/ 14
mitchell marsh, mitchell marsh ipl 2023, mitchell marsh delhi capitals

Mitchell Marsh followed his four-fer with a marvelous effort with the bat as well, hitting a half-century. He made 63 off 39 with the help of one four and six sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

12/ 14
mayank markande, mayank markande srh, mayank markande ipl 2023

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad spinners launched a superb fightback in the middle overs as Delhi Capitals slipped from 112/1 to 125/4. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

13/ 14
Mayank Markande, sunrisers hyderabad, Mayank Markande ipl 2023

Mayank Markande led the comeback with two wickets from four overs including a stunning return catch to dismiss Phil Salt. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

14/ 14
sunrisers hyderabad, sunrisers hyderabad ipl 2023,

Delhi Capitals went off track after the dismissals of Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt and finished with 188/6. Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine runs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)