DC vs SRH in Pictures, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 00:04 IST
New Delhi, India
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the coin toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ishant Sharma landed an early blow when he got rid of Mayank Agarwal cheaply for 5 in the third over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
And then Mitchell Marsh also landed an early blow as he got rid of dangerman Rahul Tripathi for 10 in his first over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Abhishek Sharma though was batting on a different surface as he raised a quickfire fifty to keep Sunrisers Hyderabad ticking despite the blows. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
And then Mitchell Marsh was brought back into the attack. He delivered with a double wicket-maiden over in which he got rid of Aiden Markram and Harry Brook. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Abhishek Sharma was batting like a dream as he struck a fifty off just 25 deliveries. He blasted 67 off 36 with the help of 12 fours and a six. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Heinrich Klaasen provided the late flourish as he also brought up his fifty off 25 deliveries and remained unbeaten on 53. Sunrisers Hyderabad made 197/6 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Delhi Capitals suffered a major jolt in the chase when Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of David Warner for a two-ball duck in the very first over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mitchell Marshand Phil Salt then repaired the early damage with an excellent century partnership for the second wicket which put Delhi Capitals in control. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Phil Salt was the first to get his half-century and he struck nine fours during his 35-ball 59. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mitchell Marsh followed his four-fer with a marvelous effort with the bat as well, hitting a half-century. He made 63 off 39 with the help of one four and six sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
However, Sunrisers Hyderabad spinners launched a superb fightback in the middle overs as Delhi Capitals slipped from 112/1 to 125/4. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mayank Markande led the comeback with two wickets from four overs including a stunning return catch to dismiss Phil Salt. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Delhi Capitals went off track after the dismissals of Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt and finished with 188/6. Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine runs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
