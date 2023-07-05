Garfield Sobers Virat Kohli Ashwin Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Shubman Gill India vs West Indies

India will start their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a two-match series against West Indies next week. The first game begins on July 12 in Dominica. A week before the first Test, the members of the Indian cricket team had an opportunity to meet with West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers on Tuesday. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid met the West Indies legend and exchanged a few words.