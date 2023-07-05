Garfield Sobers Virat Kohli Ashwin Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Shubman Gill India vs West Indies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
The stars of Indian cricket team on Tuesday met with West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers in Dominica. The Rohit Sharma-led side is in the Caribbean for a 2-match Test series, starting July 12

India will start their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a two-match series against West Indies next week. The first game begins on July 12 in Dominica. A week before the first Test, the members of the Indian cricket team had an opportunity to meet with West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers on Tuesday. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid met the West Indies legend and exchanged a few words.

01
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will begin their campaign in the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) with the 2-match series against West Indies

02
The first Test begins on July 12 in Dominica while the players of both teams have started prepping for the same.

03
Ahead of the series opener, the members of the Indian team had a heart-warming meeting with West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers, accompanied with his wife

04
Indian batter Virat Kohli was elated to meet the legend and clicked pictures with him

05
Indian captain Rohit Sharma also met and greeted the West Indies legend and had a chat before getting clicked

06
Rohit introduced his deputy Ajinkya Rahane to Sir Sobers in Dominica. Rahane retained his place in the Test squad following his impressive knocks in the WTC final against Australia

07
Ravichandran Ashwin also had a moment with Sir Sobers and git snapped with the West Indies legend

08
Indian head coach Rahul Dravid introduced the young opener Shubman Gill to the Windies great with great praise. “Shubman Gill. One of our most exciting young batsmen,” Dravid said.

09
The Indian head coach also met the West Indies legend generously and had a chat

