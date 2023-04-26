CHANGE LANGUAGE
GT vs MI in Pictures, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Demolish Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad

Check out the top images from the IPL 2023, match no. 35 played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and five-time winners Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad

1/ 13
hardik pandya, rohit sharma, ipl 2023, gt vs mi latest photos, cricket photos

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (right) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

2/ 13
arjun tendulkar, arjun tendulkar mumbai indians, arjun tendulkar ipl 2023, arjun tendulkar ipl 16

Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar landed an early blow when he had Wriddhiman Saha caught behind on 4 in the third over of Gujarat Titans innings. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

3/ 13
shubman gill, shubman gill gujarat titans, shubman gill ipl 2023, shubman gill latest photo

Shubman Gill lead a quick recovery and he targeted Cameron Green in the final over of Powerplay. Gujarat Titans made 50/1 in six overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

4/ 13
piyush chawla, piyush chawla mumbai indians, piyush chawla wicket, piyush chawla ipl 2023

And then Piyush Chawla was introduced. He struck with his first delivery of the match to get rid of Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

5/ 13
shubman gill, shubman gill gujarat titans, shubman gill ipl 2023, shubman gill fifty

Shubman Gill was in superb touch as he brought up his half-century off just 30 deliveries. He though departed on 56. Mumbai Indians seemed to have pulled things back with few tight overs and quick strikes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

6/ 13
abhinav manohar, abhinav manohar gujarat titans, abhinav manohar ipl 2023

Abhinav Manohar then unleashed carnage. He struck three fours and as many sixes in his 21-ball 42 to push the innings forward. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

7/ 13
david miller, david miller gujarat titans, david miller ipl 2023

David Miller (in picture) wasn't to be left behind as he belted 46 off 22 with the help of two fours and four sixes.  Rahul Tewatia played a superb cameo, hitting 20 not out off 5 as Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 207/6 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

8/ 13
hardik pandya, hardik pandya ipl 2023, hardik pandya gujarat titans

Mumbai Indians' chase was off to a bad start as Hardik Pandya struck in his first over to get rid of Rohit Sharma for 2. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

9/ 13
rashid khan, rashid khan appeal, rashid khan gujarat titans, rashid khan ipl 2023

Mumbai Indians struggled to 29/1 in Powerplay before Rashid Khan was introduced. And he landed two big blows in his first over, removing Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma in it. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

10/ 13
cameron green, cameron green mumbai indians, cameron green ipl 2023, cameron green latest photo

Cameron Green struck three sixes before the pressure of ever increasing asking rate got to him and a wild slog proved to be his undoing. Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad took two wickets in that over as Mumbai Indians were reduced to 59/5 (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

11/ 13
noor ahmad, noor ahmad ipl 2023, noor ahmad gujarat titans, noor ahmad spinner

Suryakumar Yadav tried launching a counterattack but after hitting three fours and a six, he became Noor Ahmad's third victim of the night. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

12/ 13
nehal wadhera, nehal wadhera mumbai indians, nehal wadhera ipl 2023

With Mumbai Indians hurtling towards an embarrassing defeat, Nehal Wadhera played a superb innings, hitting 40 off 21. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

13/ 13
gujarat titans, gujarat titans ipl 2023, gujarat titans latest photo, gujarat titans vs mumbai indians

However, Mumbai Indians finished with 152/9 in 20 overs as Gujarat Titans completed a big 55-run win to jump to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)