GT vs MI in Pictures, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Demolish Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 00:05 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (right) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar landed an early blow when he had Wriddhiman Saha caught behind on 4 in the third over of Gujarat Titans innings. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill lead a quick recovery and he targeted Cameron Green in the final over of Powerplay. Gujarat Titans made 50/1 in six overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
And then Piyush Chawla was introduced. He struck with his first delivery of the match to get rid of Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill was in superb touch as he brought up his half-century off just 30 deliveries. He though departed on 56. Mumbai Indians seemed to have pulled things back with few tight overs and quick strikes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Abhinav Manohar then unleashed carnage. He struck three fours and as many sixes in his 21-ball 42 to push the innings forward. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
David Miller (in picture) wasn't to be left behind as he belted 46 off 22 with the help of two fours and four sixes. Rahul Tewatia played a superb cameo, hitting 20 not out off 5 as Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 207/6 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians' chase was off to a bad start as Hardik Pandya struck in his first over to get rid of Rohit Sharma for 2. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians struggled to 29/1 in Powerplay before Rashid Khan was introduced. And he landed two big blows in his first over, removing Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma in it. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Cameron Green struck three sixes before the pressure of ever increasing asking rate got to him and a wild slog proved to be his undoing. Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad took two wickets in that over as Mumbai Indians were reduced to 59/5 (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Suryakumar Yadav tried launching a counterattack but after hitting three fours and a six, he became Noor Ahmad's third victim of the night. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With Mumbai Indians hurtling towards an embarrassing defeat, Nehal Wadhera played a superb innings, hitting 40 off 21. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
However, Mumbai Indians finished with 152/9 in 20 overs as Gujarat Titans completed a big 55-run win to jump to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking