GT vs SRH Match in Photos, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami Take Gujarat Titans Into The Playoffs

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 00:20 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Gujarat Titans were sporting a special lavender kit for the contest to show their support and raise awareness about cancer. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Gujarat Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very first over before Shubman Gill counterattacked that included hitting four fours in a row off Fazalhaq Farooqi. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill brought up his half-century in quick time, taking just 22 deliveries to get to the milestone. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill and B. Sai Sudharsan produced a massive partnership with the pair adding 147 runs for the second wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
And Shubman Gill converted it into a maiden IPL hundred - taking 56 deliveries to get there. He was dismissed for 101, an innings that featured 13 fours and a six. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Sunrisers Hyderabad though fought back well after the centurion stand. They began taking wickets at regular intervals. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
The 20th over of Gujarat Titans innings, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saw them losing four wickets including one via a run out. Bhuvneshwar finished with a fifer while GT made 188/9. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Gujarat Titans left Sunrisers Hyderabad in deep trouble with Mohammed Shami striking thrice in as many overs to send back Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mohit Sharma wasn't to be left behind as he struck thrice in the space of 12 deliveries to get rid of Sanvir Singh, Abdul Samad and Marco Jansen. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With 59/7 in 9 overs, the match was already over for Sunrisers Hyderabad but Heinrich Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar offered some resistance with a 68-run stand for the eighth wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Heinrich Klaasen struck a quick half-century and till the time he was in the middle, Sunrisers Hyderabad had some hope left to launch a late comeback. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mohammad Shami returned for a final spell to extinguish those hopes as he removed Heinrich Klaasen on 64 before Mohit Sharma also completed a four-fer with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's scalp on 27. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Sunrisers Hyderabad finished with 154/9 in 20 overs as Gujarat Titans won by 34 runs. The victory confirmed their qualification into the IPL 2023 playoffs (AP Photo)