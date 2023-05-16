CHANGE LANGUAGE
GT vs SRH Match in Photos, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami Take Gujarat Titans Into The Playoffs

A selection of top images from the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad played in Ahmedabad on Monday

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Gujarat Titans were sporting a special lavender kit for the contest to show their support and raise awareness about cancer. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Gujarat Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very first over before Shubman Gill counterattacked that included hitting four fours in a row off Fazalhaq Farooqi. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Shubman Gill brought up his half-century in quick time, taking just 22 deliveries to get to the milestone. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Shubman Gill and B. Sai Sudharsan produced a massive partnership with the pair adding 147 runs for the second wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

And Shubman Gill converted it into a maiden IPL hundred - taking 56 deliveries to get there. He was dismissed for 101, an innings that featured 13 fours and a six. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Sunrisers Hyderabad though fought back well after the centurion stand. They began taking wickets at regular intervals. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

The 20th over of Gujarat Titans innings, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saw them losing four wickets including one via a run out. Bhuvneshwar finished with a fifer while GT made 188/9. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Gujarat Titans left Sunrisers Hyderabad in deep trouble with Mohammed Shami striking thrice in as many overs to send back Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Mohit Sharma wasn't to be left behind as he struck thrice in the space of 12 deliveries to get rid of Sanvir Singh, Abdul Samad and Marco Jansen. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

With 59/7 in 9 overs, the match was already over for Sunrisers Hyderabad but Heinrich Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar offered some resistance with a 68-run stand for the eighth wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Heinrich Klaasen struck a quick half-century and till the time he was in the middle, Sunrisers Hyderabad had some hope left to launch a late comeback. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Mohammad Shami returned for a final spell to extinguish those hopes as he removed Heinrich Klaasen on 64 before Mohit Sharma also completed a four-fer with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's scalp on 27. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished with 154/9 in 20 overs as Gujarat Titans won by 34 runs. The victory confirmed their qualification into the IPL 2023 playoffs (AP Photo)