Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Rare Photos That You'll Love To See

is one of the most distinguished cricket players. Today on April 24, the world celebrates the birthday of this living legend, who has achieved so much in such a small age. (Image: Instagram)
The cricketing genius Sachin Tendulkar was born into an intellectual family. His father was a writer and a poet. His brother is also talented at the artwork.
An adorable photo of Sachin with his father Ramesh Tendulkar. (Image: Instagram)
A rare photo of young Sachin Tendulkar holding a trophy. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar was named after famous music director Sachin Dev Burman in a hope that he will pursue art as his passion. However, Sachin was not a bit closer to those expectations. In this rare photo, Sachin is seen with his parents. (Image: Instagram)
A young Sachin in action. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin was sent to cricket coaching class as a punishment exercise by his brother and mentor Ajit Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar all padded up and eagerly waiting for his turn. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar with his childhood friend Atul Ranade. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar shows his bat to father Ramesh as mother Rajni looks on. (Image: Instagram)
At the age of 14, Sachin Tendulkar served as the ball-boy in 1987 India and Zimbabwe World Cup. (Image: Instagram)
Photo of Sachin Tendulkar from India's Tour of New Zealand in 1989-90. (Image: Instagram)
In 1990, a teenage Sachin Tendulkar became the first overseas-born player to represent Yorkshire, a county that had never selected cricketers from another country before. (Image: Getty Image)
Sachin Tendulkar fully justifies his nickname ‘run machine’. He has gained this nickname by scoring 1000 Test runs in– 1997, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2010. (Image: PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during a match. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar in action. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar walks off the field after scoring his maiden international century at Old Trafford in August 1990. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar has played more than three Tests in a year 19 times. In 17 of those, his yearly average has been more than 40, and in the other 2, his yearly average was over 55. (Image: Reuters)
Sachin Tendulkar always aspired to be a fast bowler and joined the MRF Pace Academy. However, he got rejected by Dennis Lillie due to underperformance. (Image: Reuters)
Sachin Tendulkar leaves a crematorium following the cremation of his father in Bombay May 20. Tendulkar, who was in England as part of India's 1999 World Cup cricket team, returned to Bombay after his father died of a heart attack on May 18. (Image: Reuters)
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar collides with Maurice Odumbe during a World Cup cricket match in 1999. (Image: Reuters)
'Band-Aid' was Sachin Tendulkar’s first ever product endorsement assignment.
A rare picture of Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman. Sachin had an opportunity to meet Bradman on his 90th birthday. (Image: Instagram)
In 2008, Sachin appeared in an Australian reality television series An Aussie Goes Bolly. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar with cricketer Salil Ankola. (Image: Instagram)
A Pakistani cricket fan invaded the pitch congratulate Sachin Tendulkar on completing his century in Peshawar on February 6, 2006. (Image: Reuters)
Sachin Tendulkar inspecting a cricket bat. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar never shied away from showing his love for India. He was seen flaunting a tri-colour wrist band that read 'I Love India.' (Image: Instagram)
Legendary cricketer Tendulkar on became India's first active sportsperson to be sworn in as a member of parliament. Sachin was nominated to the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, along with film personality Rekha and industrialist Anu Aga in April 2012. In this photo, Sachin is seen signing the oath book. (Image: Reuters)
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh seeks blessings from master blaster Sachin Tendulkar during a cricket match organised to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London in 2014. (Image: Reuters)
