Harbhajan Singh Names 5 Best Modern-era Test Players, No Place for Virat Kohli & Ashwin

Harbhajan Singh Names 5 Best Modern-era Test Players, No Place for Virat Kohli & Ashwin

The list of Harbhajan’s best five Test cricketers includes two Australians, two Indians and an English player

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked the five best Test cricketers of the modern era. He has picked the likes of Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. Earlier, renowned cricket analyst Ayaz Menon asked about the modern-era greats of Test cricket who possess match-winning skills and can single-handedly turn the game. He gave away two names, Smith and Stokes, and asked for the rest 3. In reply, Harbhajan picked his choice, suggesting the names of Pant, Jadeja and Lyon.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked his choice of five current best Test cricketers in the world

The list of Harbhajan’s best five Test cricketers includes two Australians, two Indians and an English player

Harbhajan replied to renowned cricket journalist Ayaz Menon’s tweet, asking for five names who have been excellent in terms of game-changing abilities and match winnings skills.

Memon named two players – Steve Smith and Ben Stokes and asked for the rest of the names

Harbhajan, in response, added the names of Nathan Lyon, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja

Surprisingly, the spin legend didn't pick up the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma

Steve Smith has played 99 Tests with over 9000 runs to his credit. He recently scored a century in the second Ashes which Australia won by 43 runs

Steve Smith has played 99 Tests with over 9000 runs to his credit. He recently scored a century in the second Ashes which Australia won by 43 runs

England captain Ben Stokes also scored a hundred in the fourth innings as the hosts chased 371 runs to win.

England captain Ben Stokes also scored a hundred in the fourth innings as the hosts chased 371 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon is currently the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket. Unfortunately, he has been ruled out of the ongoing Ashes Test due to a calf injury

Nathan Lyon is currently the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket. Unfortunately, he has been ruled out of the ongoing Ashes Test due to a calf injury

Rishabh Pant has also been recovering from the injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash last year and has been away from action since then

Rishabh Pant has also been recovering from the injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash last year and has been away from action since then