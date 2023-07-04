Harbhajan Singh Names 5 Best Modern-era Test Players, No Place for Virat Kohli & Ashwin

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked the five best Test cricketers of the modern era. He has picked the likes of Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. Earlier, renowned cricket analyst Ayaz Menon asked about the modern-era greats of Test cricket who possess match-winning skills and can single-handedly turn the game. He gave away two names, Smith and Stokes, and asked for the rest 3. In reply, Harbhajan picked his choice, suggesting the names of Pant, Jadeja and Lyon.