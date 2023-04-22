In Pics: 6 Indian Cricketers Who Started their IPL Journeys at Base Prices but Now Earning in Crores

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 14:02 IST
New Delhi, India
Star batter KL Rahul is one of the prominent faces of Team India. Like many other cricketers, he was also a find of the Indian Premier League. The Karnataka batter was first signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at his base price of Rs 10 lakh. Over the years, Rahul has emerged as one of the finest batters in the country and is now leading the Lucknow Super Giants, who are placed 2nd on the points table. (Photo: ipl t20.com)
Another big name on the list is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The southpaw is now considered one of the crucial players for Team India across formats. He started his IPL with Rajasthan Royals in 2008, when he was roped in for Rs 10 lakh. Jadeja then moved to Mumbai Indians but now, he is with CSK for a whopping amount of Rs 16 crore. (Photo: ipl t20.com)
Ishan Kishan is the youngest on the list. He played his first season with the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016. He was signed for Rs 35 lakhs. Since 2018, he has been with Mumbai Indians and currently draws a hefty salary of Rs 15.3 crore. (Photo: ipl t20.com)
Hardik Pandya joined the Mumbai Indians at a base price of Rs 10 lakh in 2015. Since then, he evolved into a great all-rounder and eventually, landed up in the Indian dressing room. After parting ways with MI, Pandya returned as the captain of Gujarat Titans last year and led his team to a title victory right away. He was signed by Gujarat for an amount of Rs 15 crore. (Photo: ipl t20.com)
Suryakumar Yadav, the world no. 1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings, started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2012 when he was signed for 10 lakhs. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2014 IPL auctions and eventually became the vice-captain of the side. But in 2018, he returned toMI with a price tag of Rs 3.2 crore which has now gone up to Rs 8 crore. (Photo: ipl t20.com)
Sanju Samson is another wicketkeeper-batter on the list who is currently leading the Rajasthan Royals for the past few seasons. Back in 2012, he began his IPL career with RR and was bought for Rs 8 lakhs. He then moved to Delhi Capitals but returned to the RR camp and is currently getting a salary of Rs 14 crore. (Photo: ipl t20.com)
