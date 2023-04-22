In Pics: 6 Indian Cricketers Who Started their IPL Journeys at Base Prices but Now Earning in Crores

Star batter KL Rahul is one of the prominent faces of Team India. Like many other cricketers, he was also a find of the Indian Premier League. The Karnataka batter was first signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at his base price of Rs 10 lakh. Over the years, Rahul has emerged as one of the finest batters in the country and is now leading the Lucknow Super Giants, who are placed 2nd on the points table. (Photo: ipl t20.com)