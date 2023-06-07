In Pics: KL Rahul Spotted in Bandra, Day Ahead of WTC Final Between India and Australia

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 12:27 IST
Mumbai, India
KL Rahul was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia on June 7. Rahul was seen outside a restaurant on June 6, Tuesday.
Rahul was part of the Indian team for the WTC final which will lock horns with Australia at the Oval in London, however, he picked up an injury during the recently concluded IPL 2023 season and was subsequently ruled out of the WTC final.
Recently, Rahul was embroiled in a massive controversy as a video of him went viral with his wife Athiya Shetty, fans alleged that the couple were inside a 'strip club' forcing Athiya to issue a statement and deny any such development.
KL Rahul was spotted in public for the first time following the controversy and the Indian cricketer was in no mood to pose for the paps who requested him to stop and pose but he walked straight into the restaurant after stepping out of his car.
Earlier, Rahul had picked up an injury on his thigh and he successfully underwent surgery to recover from the same, sharing a statement on Instagram revealing that he won't be able to play in the WTC final for India but is hoping to recover back soon.
Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Rahul was dropped from India's vice-captaincy following a dismal run with the bat during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Rahul scored 274 runs in IPL 2023 season before his campaign was cut short due to injury.
In the 31-year-old's absence, Krunal Pandya captained the Lucknow Super Giants for their remaining matches and helped LSG reach the IPL 2023 playoffs for a second year running but they were eliminated in the Eliminator following an 81-run defeat to Mumbai Indians.
For his latest outing, Rahul opted to go with a pair of blue jeans, which he paired with a white t-shirt and a brown shirt tucked over. He also wore a black cap to add to his look. Rahul completed his look with a pair of sneakers.
The opener will be hoping to mark a swift recovery and regain full fitness ahead of the upcoming West Indies series, which will be followed by the Asia Cup 2023 and then the ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November.