In Pics: MS Dhoni's 9 T20 Titles as Captain, From Winning World Cup in 2007 to Leading CSK to IPL 2023 Crown

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 17:00 IST
New Delhi, India
MS Dhoni has won a staggering 9 T20 titles as captain in his trophy-laden career so far. Here's a quick glance at every T20 title, the 41-year-old has won so far. (AP)
Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Team India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, defeating Pakistan in a thrilling last-ball finale, which was Dhoni's first-ever major trophy as captain. (AFP Photo)
Dhoni's first IPL title with Chennai Super Kings came in 2010 when they defeated Mumbai Indians in the final with Suresh Raina winning the man of the match, it was the first of the five titles he's won so far. (Twitter Image)
Dhoni's third T20 title and CSK's first Champions League title came in 2010, they defeated the Warriors in Johannesburg with 8 wickets to win the Champions League 2010 (AFP Photo)
IPL 2011, Chennai Super Kings clinched the title again and MS Dhoni won his second IPL trophy as they defeated RCB by 58 runs, Dhoni scored 22 runs in the final. (AFP Photo)
Chennai Super Kings' next win in the Champions League came in 2014, MS Dhoni's side after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final by 8 wickets. Dhoni scored 23 runs in the final. (AFP Photo)
MS Dhoni's second T20 title as India's captain came in 2016 during the Asia Cup. India won the match by 8 wickets, beating Bangladesh as Dhoni scored 20 runs in the final. (AFP Photo)
MS Dhoni's seventh T20 title as captain and his third IPL title with CSK came in 2018 as the Yellow Army defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets with Shane Watson scoring a century in the final. (AFP Photo)
CSK were nicknamed Dad's Army in 2021, but that didn't stop them from winning the IPL trophy for a fourth occasion, it was Dhoni's eighth T20 title as leader of the pack. CSK defeated KKR by 27 runs with Faf du Plessis scoring 86 runs in the final. (Twitter Image)
Last but not least, Dhoni's incredible 9th T20 title came recently as Chennai Super Kings equalled Mumbai Indians' tally of 5 IPL crowns as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets. (Twitter Image)