In Pics: Virat Kohli Seen in Stylish Avatar as he Leaves for Jaipur Ahead of RCB's Match Against RR

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 15:14 IST
Mumbai, India
Virat Kohli was seen in a stylish avatar as he left for Jaipur ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's next match against Rajasthan Royals (Viral Bhayani)
Virat arrived at the Mumbai airport on Friday, and he was seen dressed in all-white attire looking dapper. (Viral Bhayani)
Virat Kohli was seen wearing a white t-shirt, over beige-coloured trousers, with white sneakers accompanied by a white cap as well. He completed his look by carrying black goggles. (Viral Bhayani)
Virat Kohli was in Mumbai for RCB's match against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians which they lost and the remaining games are all must-win games for RCB. (Viral Bhayani)
Kohli himself has been in sublime form with the bat having scored 420 runs in 11 innings but RCB have only won 5 games this season. (Viral Bhayani)
The 34-year-old had captained RCB for three matches earlier this season, although the Bengaluru-based franchise has now dropped to sixth place in IPL 2023 points table (Viral Bhayani)
Kohli is sitting pretty in fifth place on the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list, while his RCB captain Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap having scored 576 runs this season. (Viral Bhayani)
Virat Kohli will be hoping to add to his run-tally when RCB take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 14. (Viral Bhayani)
With just three games remaining this season, RCB will have to win all three, to stay in contention for the IPL 2023 playoffs. (Viral Bhayani)
Kohli and RCB will face a stern challenge against Rajasthan Royals, particularly from Yashasvi Jaiswal who has been on a red-hot scoring streak (Viral Bhayani)
Virat himself congratulated Yashasvi on Instagram after his mind-boggling 13-ball fifty en route to the 98-run unbeaten knock. (Viral Bhayani)