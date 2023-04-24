CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » In Pictures: 'A 25-year-old with 25 Years of Experience', Birthday Boy Sachin Tendulkar's Exclusive With News18

In Pictures: 'A 25-year-old with 25 Years of Experience', Birthday Boy Sachin Tendulkar's Exclusive With News18

As the master blaster turns 50 on the 24th of April, here are some of the excerpts from the exclusive interaction between the best batsman to have ever played the game and News18

1/ 5
A 25-year old with 25 years of experience: Tendulkar on Turning 50 (News18)

2/ 5
Want to help the less privileged in my second innings: Tendulkar on life after retirement (News18)

3/ 5
Sachin Paji is your name now: Tendulkar on how 'Sachin' became 'Sachin Paji' (News18)

4/ 5
Pushed my body to the limit: Tendulkar on dealing with his back injury during his illustrious career (News18)

5/ 5
Can eat whatever I want, but not whenever I want: Tendulkar on maintaining a healthy lifestyle (News18)

