IND vs IRE 2nd T20I in Photos: Gaikwad, Rinku and Bumrah Help India Clinch Series Against Ireland

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I in Photos: Gaikwad, Rinku and Bumrah Help India Clinch Series Against Ireland

Once India erected a strong 185 for 5 after being asked to bat first, Ireland felt the heat while chasing and they were restricted to 152 for 8.

01
India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (X Image/@BCCI)

02
Jasprit Bumrah led his team well on his comeback series. The premier paceman returned with the figures of 2/15 in second T20I.

Jasprit Bumrah led his team well on his comeback series. The premier paceman returned with the figures of 2/15 in the second T20I. (X Image/@BCCI)

03
Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl against India at the Village, Dublin.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl against India at the Village, Dublin. (X Image/@cricketireland)

04
Batting first, India posted a commendable 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's 58 off 42 balls

Batting first, India posted a commendable 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's 58 off 42 balls. (X Image/@BCCI)

05
Ruturaj Gaikwad kept his end going steadily. It was an anti-thesis to usual the T20 cameos as he looked to build the innings around him.

Ruturaj Gaikwad kept his end going steadily. It was an anti-thesis to usual the T20 cameos as he looked to build the innings around him. (X Image/@BCCI)

06
Sanju Samson showcased his batting prowess during the 40-run knock off 26 deliveries.

Sanju Samson showcased his batting prowess during the 40-run knock off 26 deliveries. (X Image/@BCCI)

07
Last but not the least Rinku Singh's entertaining 38 off 21 balls was crucial for India to breach the 180-run mark.

Last but not the least Rinku Singh's entertaining 38 off 21 balls was crucial for India to breach the 180-run mark. (X Image/@BCCI)

08
In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29

In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29. (X Image/@BCCI)

09
For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie scored 72 off 51 balls.

For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie scored 72 off 51 balls. (X Image/@cricketireland)