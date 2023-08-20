IND vs IRE 2nd T20I in Photos: Gaikwad, Rinku and Bumrah Help India Clinch Series Against Ireland

India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (X Image/@BCCI), Jasprit Bumrah led his team well on his comeback series. The premier paceman returned with the figures of 2/15 in the second T20I. (X Image/@BCCI), Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl against India at the Village, Dublin. (X Image/@cricketireland), Batting first, India posted a commendable 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's 58 off 42 balls. (X Image/@BCCI), Ruturaj Gaikwad kept his end going steadily. It was an anti-thesis to usual the T20 cameos as he looked to build the innings around him. (X Image/@BCCI), Sanju Samson showcased his batting prowess during the 40-run knock off 26 deliveries. (X Image/@BCCI), Last but not the least Rinku Singh's entertaining 38 off 21 balls was crucial for India to breach the 180-run mark. (X Image/@BCCI), In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29. (X Image/@BCCI), For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie scored 72 off 51 balls. (X Image/@cricketireland)