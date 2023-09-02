IND vs PAK in Photos: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan Shine For India But Rain Forces Team to Share Points

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Saturday was called off due to persistent rain. (AP Image), No play was possible after India made 266 in 48.5 overs as the players of the two teams shook hands after the match was abandoned. (AP Image), Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) revived India's innings with a 138-run stand off 141 balls. (AP Image), The duo stood tall and rescued India after they lost the first four wickets for 66 runs. (AP Image), Shaheen Afridi was the stand-out bowler for Pakistan, ending with figures of four for 35 in 10 overs. (AP Image), Shaheen Shah Afridi got the better of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in his first spell. (AP Image), Virat Kohli had a flop outing as he scored just 4 runs and was dismissed by Shaheen. (AP Image), Shubman Gill went into a shell and was dismissed for 10 after facing 32 balls. (AP Image), Jasprit Bumrah carried the side past the 250-run mark. (AP Image), Haris Rauf claimed three wickets as he dismissed Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. (AP Image), Young Naseem Shah also scalped thrice all 10 wickets were picked by pacers. (AP Image)