IND vs WI, 1st Test Day 1 in Photos: Ravichandran Ashwin Claims Fifer; Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Shine With Bat

News18.com
Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 03:44 IST
Roseau, Dominica
Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 33rd five-wicket haul put India in the driver's seat against a below-par West Indies on the first day of the opening Test (AFP Image)
Ravichandran Ashwin justified his top billing in ICC Test bowlers' ranking with figures of 5 for 60 in 24.3 overs to decimate West Indies for a lowly 150 in 64.3 overs. (AFP Image)
Ravindra Jadeja (3/26 in 14 overs) beautifully complementing him to make life miserable for the home team batters. (AFP Image)
With more than an hour available for batting skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting, 65 balls) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting, 73 balls) added 80 runs for the opening stand. (AFP Image)
Yashasvi Jaiswal hardly showed any signs of nerves as he played close to his body for better part of evening. (AFP Image)
The new pair looked comfortable as there is not much help for the bowlers as Rohit Sharma looked in total control. (AFP Image)
Ravichandran Ashwin became third Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (956 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to complete 700 scalps across formats in international cricket. (AP Image)
Ravichandran Ashwin varied his pace, bowling a few sliders and pushing some other deliveries across to right handers while effectively using the drift to bowl conventional off-breaks to left-handers. (AFP Image)
West Indies' Alick Athanaze Athanaze, who looked most comfortable against Ashwin did hit some lusty blows but was done in by slowness of the track as he couldn't time a short ball and the skier was gobbled up by Thakur. (AP Image)