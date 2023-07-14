IND vs WI, 1st Test Day 2 in Photos: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Show Discipline to Tackle West Indies Bowlers

Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed his finest day on a cricket pitch with an unconquered debut hundred as India seized complete control on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indies (AP Image), Skipper Rohit Sharma (103 off 221 balls), also eschewed his natural flair en route his 10th Test hundred and a record 229-run opening stand with Jaiswal (143 batting, 350 balls). (AP Image), Yashasvi Jaiswal, who batted the entire second day, has the seasoned Virat Kohli (36 batting, 96 balls) for company as the duo added 72 runs for the third wicket. (AP Image), India now have a lead of 162 runs and are expected to bat better part of the third day. (AP Image), Yashasvi Jaiswal took 215 balls to become the 14th Indian debutant to score a hundred. (AP Image), Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundred is certain to bring in its fair share of euphoria among fans as his is an endearing rags to riches success story. (AP Image), Rohit Sharma had to wait for 220 balls to reach his landmark. (AP Image), Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma trusted their defensive game when they found deliveries gripping, waited for the loose deliveries as none of the West Indies bowlers looked threatening. (AFP Image), After a sedate first session that yielded 66 runs, the second session was most productive with 99 runs while it again tapered off in the third session that produced 67 runs. (AP Image), Yashasvi Jaiswal would feel that this start is the foundation of lot of bigger things to come in coming days. (AP Image)