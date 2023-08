It was a case of so near yet so far once again for India, after losing the first T20I by 4 runs, Hardik Pandya’s side lost the second T20I by 2 wickets and went 0-2 in the series. Nicholas Pooran’s knock of 67 runs ensured that the Windies remained in the driving seat and despite a late collapse, Akeal Hossein and Alzarri Joseph saw their side over the line after a nervy finish.