IND vs WI 3rd T20I in Photos: Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Form as India Beat West Indies to Bounce Back in Series

Suryakumar Yadav scored a whirlwind 83 as India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 to stay alive in the five-match series. (AP Image), Suryakumar Yadav went hammer and tongs when it mattered most, smashing 10 boundaries and four sixes in his 44-ball knock as the visitors overhauled the target with 13 balls to spare. (AP Image), Tilak Varma (49 not out off 37) was happy to play second fiddle to his senior Mumbai Indians teammate in their 87-run stand. (AP Image), Tilak Varma, who began his innings with back-to-back fours, once again showed he is here to stay. (AP Image), After Suryakumar's dismissal in the 13th over, skipper Hardik and Tilak did the needful (AP Image), Tilak missed his second straight fifty in his debut series as skipper Hardik Pandya (20 not out off 15) hit the winning six. (AP Image), Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he snared three wickets while giving away 28 runs from his four overs, having missed the second T20I due to an injury. (AP Image), All-rounder Axar Patel (1/24) and pacer Mukesh Kumar (1/19) took a wicket each as West Indies scored 159/5. (AP Image), Brandon King top scored for the hosts with a run-a-ball 42. (AP Image), Windies Skipper Rovman Powell (40 not out off 19) provided the final flourish, hitting three sixes and a four. (AP Image)