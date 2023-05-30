IPL 2023, CSK vs GT Final: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Gujarat Titans to Lift Record-equaling 5th IPL Title

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:06 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets through the DLS method to win their record-equaling fifth IPL crown, drawing level with Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in IPL history. (Sportzpics)
MS Dhoni also addressed the speculation about his future, saying that while it would be easier to walk away, he wanted to do it the hard way and return in 10 months' time (Sportzpics)
MS Dhoni's CSK won a prize money of Rs 20 crore as champions of IPL 2023 season, while Gujarat Titans received Rs 12.5 crore as runners up (Sportzpics)
Chennai Super Kings picked up their fifth IPL crowned, Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs, helping CSK reach the 171-run target on the last ball. (Sportzpics)
Following the victory one of the special moments of the game unfolded when MS Dhoni lifted Jadeja in the air, the match winner scored 15 in just 6 balls helping Chennai Super Kings equal Mumbai Indians' record of five IPL titles (Sportzpics)
4 runs were needed on the last ball and Mohit delivered a full toss on Jadeja's pads which he dispatched for a four towards short fine, and jumped into the air in ecstasy, sending the entire Motera Stadium in raptures. (Sportzpics)
13 runs were needed from the last six ball, Mohit Sharma bowled the first four balls inch-perfect nailing his yorkers but on the fifth ball, Jadeja smashed a maximum down the park to reinstate faith into the hopes of CSK fans. (Sportzpics)
Mohit Sharma dismissed MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu on consecutive balls, he was on a hat-trick when Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat and the CSK all-rounder kept his side alive in the chase with his inning. (Sportzpics)
Following Rayudu's departure, MS Dhoni came out on the pitch and it seemed like the script would be completed with a 'Thala' special but the CSK skipper was dismissed on a duck (Sportzpics)
Ambati Rayudu had announced his retirement ahead of the IPL 2023 final and he played a hero's knock in his swansong inning, smashing 19 in 8 balls (Sportzpics)
Shivam Dube smashed a brilliant unbeaten 32-run knock in 21 balls, he stuck around with Ravindra Jadeja until the end playing his part in CSK's 5th title win. (Sportzpics)
Noor Ahmad dismissed Gaikwad and Conway both in the 7th over bringing Gujarat Titans right at the top of the contest, the CSK openers stitched together an opening stand of 74 runs. (Sportzpics)
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad were eventually able to resume the chase, the DLS method kicked in after the rain delay with CSK needing 171 runs to win in 15 overs. (Sportzpics)
Earlier, during the mid-show of the IPL 2023 final, fans were treated to a spectacular performance from Jonita Gandhi and Divine alongside the laser show during the mid-inning break at the Narendra Modi Stadium (Sportzpics)
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway came out to bat for CSK, knowing they had a daunting target of 215 in front of them but the pair of them could only bat for three balls before the rain gods decided to intervene again and the match was delayed. (Sportzpics)
Hardik Pandya smashed 21 in 12 balls putting the finishing touches on Gujarat Titans' total as they put a record highest score of 214/4 in the history of IPL final. (Sportzpics)
Sai Sudharshan took over the onus upon himself after Gill's departure and the GT batter would go on to play a crucial knock of 96 runs in 47 balls, missing a well-deserved century by just 4 runs. (Sportzpics)
Gujarat Titans' opening partnership worked their magic against CSK as Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha stitched together a 67-run stand (Sportzpics)
Wriddhiman Saha helped put Gujarat Titans in the driving seat as he scored a fifty, smashing 54 in 39 balls. (Sportzpics)
The IPL 2023 final kicked off after much anticipation with rain delaying the game to its reserve day, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first (Sportzpics)