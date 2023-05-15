IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR in Photos: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh Shine Kolkata Knight Riders Outclass Chennai Super Kings

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 00:00 IST
Chennai, India
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match
Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 respectively.
Rinku, who became an IPL sensation with his five sixes off the last five balls to conjure up a miracle win for Kolkata last month, struck his second fifty of the season before being run out.
Rana made most of a dropped catch on 18 to reach his fifty and stood firm to hit the winning runs.
Batting first after winning the toss, CSK could only make 144 for six.
Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk
While there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).
Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets for CSK. Interestingly, all three scalps came in the powerplay overs.
Four-time winners Chennai remain second in the 10-team table led by holders Gujarat Titans and on course for the play-offs.