CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Playoffs QualificationRR VS RCBCSK VS KKRRR VS RCB Dream11Pitch Report
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR in Photos: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh Shine Kolkata Knight Riders Outclass Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR in Photos: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh Shine Kolkata Knight Riders Outclass Chennai Super Kings

Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 respectively.

01
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

02
Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 respectively.

Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 respectively. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

03
Rinku, who became an IPL sensation with his five sixes off the last five balls to conjure up a miracle win for Kolkata last month, struck his second fifty of the season before being run out.

Rinku, who became an IPL sensation with his five sixes off the last five balls to conjure up a miracle win for Kolkata last month, struck his second fifty of the season before being run out. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

04
Rana made most of a dropped catch on 18 to reach his fifty and stood firm to hit the winning runs.

Rana made most of a dropped catch on 18 to reach his fifty and stood firm to hit the winning runs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

05
Batting first after winning the toss, CSK could only make 144 for six.

Batting first after winning the toss, CSK could only make 144 for six. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

06
Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk

Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

07
While there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).

While there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36). (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

08
Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets for CSK. Interestingly, all three scalps came in the powerplay overs.

Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets for CSK. Interestingly, all three scalps came in the powerplay overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

09
Four-time winners Chennai remain second in the 10-team table led by holders Gujarat Titans and on course for the play-offs.

Four-time winners Chennai remain second in the 10-team table led by holders Gujarat Titans and on course for the play-offs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)