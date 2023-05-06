IPL 2023, CSK vs MI, In Pictures: Chennai Super Kings Jumps up to 2nd Spot with a 6-wicket Win Over Mumbai

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 19:51 IST
Chennai, India
Chennai Super Kings cruised to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL game here on Saturday. (Photo: Sportzpics)
The win also means Chennai recorded their first win over Mumbai at home after 4,777 days, making it just the second time after 2014 that they recorded two league stage wins over the visitors (Photo: Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians managed a below-par 139 for 8 after being put into bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma (0) failed to score for the second game in a row (Photo: Sportzpics)
Nehal Wadhera's 64 off 51 balls was the only saving grace, while Suryakumar Yadav's 26 off 22 balls was the second-best score (Photo: Sportzpics)
For CSK, pacers Deepak Chahar (2/18 in 3 overs), Tushar Deshpande (2/26 in 4 overs) and Matheesha Pathirana (3/15 in 4 overs) were all among wickets (Photo: Sportzpics)
Conway and Ambati Rayudu resorted to strike-rotation till the latter danced down the pitch to smack part-time spin of Tristan Stubbs for a mighty six over wide long-on (Photo: Sportzpics)
Though Conway was trapped lbw by Akash Madhwal, Dube swivelled Arshad over fine leg for six, before MS Dhoni calmly finished off the chase with 14 balls to spare. (Photo: Sportzpics)
With the convincing victory, Chennai also climb to second place in the points table, while Mumbai continue to be in sixth position. (Photo: Sportzpics)
