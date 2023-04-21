IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH in Photos: Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway Guide Chennai Super Kings to 7 Wicket Win

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 23:40 IST
Chennai, India
Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match (Sportzpics)
Chasing 134/7, Devon Conway hit an unbeaten 57-ball 77 to take Chennai Super Kings over the line. (Sportzpics)
Devon Conway hit 12 fours and one six during his sensational knock.(Sportzpics)
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored valuable 35 off 30 deliveries as CSK scored 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs at the M Chidambaram Stadium. (Sportzpics)
Leg-spinner Mayank Markande was the best performer with the ball for SRH on a rather forgettable day, finishing with 2 for 23 (4 overs). (Sportzpics)
Earlier, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets to restrict SRH to a below-par score. (Sportzpics)
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs. (Sportzpics)
Such was the dominance of the spinners that after 10.3 overs, SRH batters couldn't get any boundary for the next 36 balls. (Sportzpics)
The players of both teams shook hands after the match as Chennai Super Kings earned their fourth win of the season (Sportzpics)
