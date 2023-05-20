IPL 2023, DC vs CSK in Photos: MS Dhoni-led CSK Seal Playoffs Berth With Clinical Win Over Delhi Capitals

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 20:01 IST
New Delhi, India
Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to seal their berth in the IPL 2023 playoffs and also boosted their net run rate ahead of Lucknow Super Giants' match against Kolkata Knight Riders (Sportzpics)
CSK needed a win by a massive margin to finish in the top two spots and set up a Qualifier 1 clash with Gujarat Titans and they did their job by picking up the 77-run win, now unless Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a massive margin, CSK are pretty much confirmed to finish in top two. (Sportzpics)
Plenty of thinking to do for the Delhi Capitals who missed out on a playoff berth for a second year running. They were comprehensively beaten by CSK at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday and back to the drawing board they must go to bounce back next year. (Sportzpics)
Earlier, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first, while the Yellow Army were unchanged for the must-win clash, their opponents, Delhi Capitals had 2 changes with Lalit Yadav and Chetan Sakariya coming into the playing XI. (Sportzpics)
Chennai Super Kings openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave their team a blockbuster start as they stitched together a 141-run opening partnership to dominate the DC bowlers. (Sportzpics)
Devon Conway scored 87 in 52 balls, helping his side score a big total as he scored a fifty. (Sportzpics)
Ruturaj Gaikwad would go on to win the Man of the Match award for his sensational 79-run knock in 50 balls and he also picked up a couple of crucial catches, including the diving catch to dismiss David Warner. (Sportzpics)
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that CSK got past the 200-run mark as Conway and Gaikwad departed. Jadeja scored a brisk 20-run inning in 7 balls to help CSK post 223/3 in 20 overs. (Sportzpics)
Needing 224 to win, Delhi Capitals' chase got off to the worst start possible as they lost Prithvi Shaw early with Ambati Rayudu putting in a diving effort to take the catch. (Sportzpics)
While Rilee Rossouw, and Phil Salt fell on back-to-back deliveries, David Warner continued to be the lone warrior for his side as he smashed an 86-run knock in 58 balls but didn't get any support from his teammates. (Sportzpics)
A clinical bowling effort saw the entire CSK bowling lineup pick up at least one wicket each. Deepak Chahar got 3 wickets as the Yellow Army restricted Delhi Capitals to 149/9. (Sportzpics)