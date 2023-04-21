IPL 2023, DC vs KKR in Photos: Warner, Ishant Shine as Delhi Capitals End Losing Streak With Win Over Kolata Knight Riders

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 01:06 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi Capitals managed to snap the losing streak with a nervy and crucial 4-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. (Sportzpics)
Skipper David Warner found his perfect hitting arc rolled back the years but even then Delhi Capitals stuttered badly in a modest chase before beating Kolkata Knight Riders. (Sportzpics)
David Warner, DC's best batter this season, was struggling with his strike-rate in earlier games but on Thursday, he smashed 57 off 41 with the target being reached with four balls to spare. (Sportzpics)
Axar Patel (19 not out off 22 balls) despite a groin strain managed to taAxar Patel (19 not out off 22 balls) despite a groin strain managed to take his team past the finishing line.ke his team past the finishing line. (Sportzpics)
Nitish Rana led his team from front with the ball as he claimed a couple of wickets and gave just 17 runs in his four overs (Sportzpics)
Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy finished his spell with outstanding figures of 1/16 in his four overs. (Sportzpics)
Impact Player Anukul Roy also claimed two wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders (Sportzpics)
Ishant Sharma rolled back years as Delhi Capitals bowling attack finally joined the party with a collective effort, restricting Kolkata Knight Riders to a paltry 127 on a spicy deck (Twitter/@IPL)
Axar Patel (2/13 in 3 overs), who hasn't enjoyed favourable match-ups against left-handers, removed the dangerous Rinku Singh as KKR lost wickets in clumps. (Sportzpics)
Kuldeep Yadav (2/15 in 3 overs), who got Jason Roy (43 off 39 balls), was brilliant as he created doubts in the minds of the batters by varying his pace. (Sportzpics)
The pitch had a liberal tinge of green and Anrich Nortje (2/20 in 4 overs) bowled an ideal Test match length and the grass covering helped in a bit of deviation (Sportzpics)
Jason Roy's gritty innings of 43 off 39 and Russell's 38 not out off 31 were the saving grace for KKR, who lost wickets at regular intervals. (Sportzpics)
Andre Russell hit back-to-back sixes in the last over bowled by Mukesh and got a few extra for KKR to fight as they posted 127 in 20 overs. (Sportzpics)
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking