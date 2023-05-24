IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG vs MI in Photos: Akash Madhwal Picks Fifer as Mumbai Indians Reach Qualifier 2

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 23:58 IST
Chennai, India
Akash Madhwal bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took five-time champions Mumbai Indians one step closer to summit clash after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in IPL Eliminator (Photo: Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow but Madhwal's incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5. (Photo: Sportzpics)
There were three run-outs in what turned out to be a forgettable evening for Lucknow Super Giants (Photo: Sportzpics)
MI will now take on Gujarat Titans on Friday in the second Qualifier in Ahmedabad to decide on Chennai Super Kings' opposition for the big final on Sunday. (Photo: Sportzpics)
If the first part of the evening belonged to a fiery Naveen ul Haq, whose 4 for 37 made everyone feel wary about MI's final score, Madhwal reassured the faith that his skipper showed in him. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Naveen, who has been under spotlight since his angry exchanges with Virat Kohli during a league game against RCB, was constantly booed by the Chepauk crowd but he did well enough to dismiss the MI star batters. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Cameron Green (41) gave some momentum to the innings with a 66-run third wicket partnership in a little over six overs. (Photo: Sportzpics)
The impressive Moshin Khan (1-24) conceded only 6 runs in the penultimate over before Wadhera stepped up the pace in Thakur's next, the final over of the innings. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Nehal Wadhera smacked a six and hit two fours in the final over bowled by Yash Thakur (3 for 34) to boost MI's score.(Photo: Sportzpics)