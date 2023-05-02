IPL 2023 GT vs DC, In Photos: Delhi Capitals Stay Alive with 5-run Win Over Gujarat Titans

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 23:56 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Manish Pandey during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Rilee Rossouw during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Priyam Garg, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma, facing camera, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Delhi Capitals' Aman Hakim Khan bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed, center, celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma, right, celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' David Miller during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya, right, bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma, left, hugs captain David Warner to celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Delhi Capitals players celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma, center, celebrates with teammate after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma, center, celebrates with teammates after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
