IPL 2023, GT vs LSG in Pictures: Gujarat Titans Trounce Lucknow by 56 Runs in Battle of Brothers

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 20:08 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Sportzpics) width="1200" height="800 Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in the battle of two brothers, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Sportzpics)
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans and Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants shake hands after match 51 of the Tata Indian Premier League on 7th May 2023 (Sportzpics)
Gujarat Titans reached 16 points in IPL 2023 points table with 11 matches, almost nearly confirming their place in the IPL playoffs. (Sportzpics)
Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans picked up 4 wickets, giving away just 29 runs in his four-over spell, continuing his impressive return in IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 94-run knock in just 51 balls, winning the Player of the Match award as he helped GT reach 227/2 in 20 overs. (Sportzpics)
For the first time in IPL history, two brothers captained two franchises in the world's richest league as Krunal Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat (Sportzpics)
Wriddhiman Saha provided Gujarat with a sensational start, he would go on to smash a fifty in just 20 balls, and Saha was dismissed for 81 in 43 balls. (Sportzpics)
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill stitched together a 142-run opening stand, the highest-ever partnership by any two Gujarat Titans batsmen. (Sportzpics)
Riding on Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha's sublime start, Gujarat Titans reached a commanding position and they were able to go past 200 given the platform the two openers built. (Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill also smashed a fifty, and then he got to 94 in 51 balls, returning unbeaten but missing a well-deserved century by six runs. (Sportzpics)
Kyle Mayers also helped Lucknow Super Giants begin their chase of 228 in style, Mayers scored 48 in 32 balls before he was dismissed by a special catch from Rashid Khan. (Sportzpics)
Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock stitched together an opening stand of 88 runs, LSG were actually ahead of GT at the time but after powerplay, they couldn't keep up the scoring rate (Sportzpics)
Quinton de Kock scored 70 off 41 balls in his first match of IPL 2023, making a case to start ahead of Manan Vohra once again. (Sportzpics)
Gujarat Titans restricted LSG to 171/7 in 20 overs, thus winning the match by 56 runs to consolidate their lead at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. (Sportzpics)
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking