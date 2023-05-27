IPL 2023, GT vs MI in Photos: Centurion Shubman Gill Helps Gujarat Titans Outclass Mumbai Indians to Reach Final

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 00:35 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Shubman Gill extended his sensational run with a third century of the season as Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill’s 60-ball 129 (7x4s, 10x6s) fired Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 and in reply, Mumbai Indians, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in Qualifier 2 (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) provided the resistance but Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 171. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Mohit Sharma, introduced in the 15th over, finished with figures of 2.2-0-10-5, triggering a collapse as MI collapsed from 149/4 in 14 overs to 171 all-out in 18.2 overs. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
The 23-year-old Gill scored his third century in the last four innings, recorded the highest score of the season for any batter and took his tally to 851 runs in yet another sensational knock. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill’s whirlwind knock made him only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli (2016) and overall fourth in the history, after Jos Buttler (2022) and David Warner (2016), to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Mohammad Shami caused early troubles for Mumbai, getting rid of makeshift opener Nehal Wadhera (4) and Rohit Sharma (8) (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Tilak Varma took on the India and GT pace spearhead, hitting four fours and a six to collect 24 runs off the fifth over. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Suryakumar tried to take the game deep with 61 from 38 balls with seven fours and two sixes (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Suryakumar Yadav lost his leg stump while attempting to hit Mohit Sharma in the fine leg region. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)