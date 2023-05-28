IPL 2023 in Photos: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Final Moved to Reserved Day Due to Persistent Rain

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
The IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been postponed to Monday after a heavy downpour in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.
The fans came in huge numbers for the mega IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans but left disappointed after no play took place on Sunday (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
The closing ceremony didn't took place as renowned musician Nucleya prepared his gig before the event. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a plethora of Chennai Super Kings fans for the mega finale (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
With the weather forecast not being too promising for the final on Sunday, it only kept getting worse for the fans who had turned up to pack the house. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Rain Stops the match during the Final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 28th May 2023(Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
It began raining here in the evening half an hour before the toss time – around 6:30 pm local time – and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal was also present at the stadium for the mega Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans finale which has been moved to Monday now. (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also came to Narendra Modi Stadium to witness some live cricketing action but the rain played spoilsport (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)
Krunal Pandya also came to the stadium to support his brother's team Gujarat Titans. He met Sourav Ganguly at the stadium (Photo Credit: Sportzpics)