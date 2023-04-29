IPL 2023, KKR vs GT In Pics: Vijay Shankar Rescues Gujarat Titans, GT Beat KKR by 7 Wickets

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 20:28 IST
Kolkata, India
Vijay Shankar smashed a timely fifty as Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens. (Sportzpics)
Vijay Shankar smashed 51 runs in 24 balls, Gujarat Titans were 93/3 after Hardik and Shubman Gill were dismissed by Miller and Shankar took their side to a resounding win. (Sportzpics)
Birthday boy Andre Russell played a special cameo of 34 runs in just 19 balls, 2 boundaries and three sixes on his birthday helping KKR reach 179/7. (Sportzpics)
Vijay Shankar and David Miller stitched together a match-winning partnership to take Gujarat to a resounding win. (Sportzpics)
Andre Russell had earlier picked up the crucial wicket of Wriddhiman Saha, and Sunil Narine got a wicket as well but KKR were trumped by Gujarat's batting. (Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha gave GT a promising start before Saha departed after scoring 10 runs, Gill fell on 49 runs but was crucial in helping his side over the line. (Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill tried to smash Sunil Narine out of the park while batting on 49 and missed a much-deserved fifty. (Sportzpics)
Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in a row against Gujarat Titans but had an off day on Saturday, he could only score 19 runs in 20 balls. (Sportzpics)
Rain delayed the start of the match by 45 minutes, the pitch was covered but thankfully no overs were lost. (Sportzpics)
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders and Hardik Pandya at the toss, Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first given the overcast conditions. (Sportzpics)
N. Jagadeesan gave KKR a brisk start, he scored 19 runs but was dismissed early on, falling prey to Mohammed Shami who got three wickets. (Sportzpics)
Rinku Singh and Gurbaz helped keep the scoreboard ticking, they got KKR rolling in the middle over. (Sportzpics)
Gujarat Titans dominated the middle overs yet again, KKR started the powerplay well but Joshua Little removed Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer in one over to jolt KKR's middle order (Sportzpics)
