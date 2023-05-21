IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG in Photos: Rinku Singh Hits Fifty but Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 00:26 IST
Kolkata, India
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by one run in their final league game to qualify for the IPL play-offs. (Sportzpics)
Nicholas Pooran smashed a 30-ball 58 to take Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 176 for eight after being sent in to bat. (Sportzpics)
LSG lost wickets at regular intervals to reel at 73 for five in 10.1 overs before Pooran and Ayush Badoni shared 74 runs for the sixth wicket to lay the base for the total. (Sportzpics)
Rinku Singh fought hard till the end and scored an unbeaten 67 runs off 33 balls but KKR were just 1 run short. (Sportzpics)
The left-handed Rinku smashed Naveenul-Haq for three fours and one six in a 20-run penultimate over to bring up his fifty in 27 balls.(SPORTZPICS)
KKR needed 21 runs off the last over bowled by Yash Thakur (2/31) but they could score only 19 as Rinku hit two sixes and a four. (SPORTZPICS)
Jason Roy made 28-ball 45 up the order but it was not enough as KKR could manage 175 for seven. (Sportzpics)
Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Yash Thakur (2/31) picked up two wickets each for LSG. (Sportzpics)
Yash Thakur bowled the tough final over where defended 21 runs and helped LSG qualify for Playoffs (Sportzpics)
Players congratulate Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders on his innings after the match during match 68 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants held at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. (Sportzpics)