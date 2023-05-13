IPL 2023 MI vs GT, In Photos: Ton-up Surya Shines as Mumbai Indians Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:28 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai Indians defeated reigning champion Gujarat Titans by 27 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Friday night (Photo; SPORTZPICS)
Invited to bat, MI posted 218 for 5 on the back of world number one T20 batter Suryakumar's 103 not out off just 49 balls and then restricted GT to 191 for 8 to notch up their seventh win this season (Photo; SPORTZPICS)
While Suryakumar played a blinder of an innings which was studded with 11 fours and six sixes, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) chipped in for the home side. (Photo; SPORTZPICS)
Gujarat Titans made the worst possible start. Coming off a fine 81 in his last outing, Wriddhiman Saha played one across the line to be adjudged LBW for 2 off Madhwal (Photo; SPORTZPICS)
Captain Hardik Pandya (4) was caught behind off Jason Behrendorff in the third over.
The in-form Shubman Gill (6) was also beaten by the skiddy pace of Madhwal, who sent the opener’s off-stump cartwheeling.
Rashid followed his superb bowling effort of 4/30 during the MI innings with a stunning show with the bat as he added 88 runs from just 40 balls for the unconquered ninth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (7 not out), but his effort was just not enough (AP Photo)
Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of Abhinav Sadarangani of Gujarat Titans during match 57 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on the 12th May 2023Photo by: Vipin Pawar / SPORTZPICS for IPL
MI’s seventh win in 12 matches thus took them back to third spot with 14 points and a net run rate of -0.117.