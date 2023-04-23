IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS in Photos: Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran Help Punjab Kings Outclass Mumbai Indians

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 00:23 IST
Mumbai, India
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in their Indian Premier League match (Sportzpics)
Arshdeep Singh claimed a four-wicket haul and stunned Mumbai Indians in the final over to help Punjab Kings claimed a crucial win. (Sportzpics)
Arshdeep dismissed Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in the last over and gave away just two runs. (Sportzpics)
In the mammoth 215-run chase, Cameron Green top-scored for Mumbai Indians with a 67-run knock. (Sportzpics)
For MI, the biggest gain would be Suryakumar Yadav's return to form. He scored 57 runs but failed to get his team over the line. (Sportzpics)
Rohit Sharma looked in imperious form but fell to Liam Livingstone in the 10th over for 44 from 27 balls, studded with four fours and three sixes. (Sportzpics)
Earlier, Sam Curran justified his top billing with a splendid 29-ball-55 as Punjab Kings lifted themselves from a precarious position to post a commendable 214 for 8. (Sportzpics)
A 92-run stand for the eighth wicket with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls) changed the course of the game with 131 runs coming in the back-10. (Sportzpics)
National T20 team contender Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end. (Sportzpics)
