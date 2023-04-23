CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS in Photos: Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran Help Punjab Kings Outclass Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS in Photos: Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran Help Punjab Kings Outclass Mumbai Indians

Arshdeep Singh shattered stumps at will in a tense final over as Punjab Kings were back to winning ways with a 13-run victory over Mumbai Indians

1/ 9
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in their Indian Premier League match

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in their Indian Premier League match (Sportzpics)

2/ 9
Arshdeep Singh claimed a four-wicket haul and stunned Mumbai Indians in the final over to help Punjab Kings claimed a crucial win.

Arshdeep Singh claimed a four-wicket haul and stunned Mumbai Indians in the final over to help Punjab Kings claimed a crucial win. (Sportzpics)

3/ 9
Arshdeep dismissed Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in the last over and gave away just two runs.

Arshdeep dismissed Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in the last over and gave away just two runs. (Sportzpics)

4/ 9
In the mammoth 215-run chase, Cameron Green top-scored for Mumbai Indians with a 67-run knock.

In the mammoth 215-run chase, Cameron Green top-scored for Mumbai Indians with a 67-run knock. (Sportzpics)

5/ 9
For MI, the biggest gain would be Suryakumar Yadav's return to form. He scored 57 runs but failed to get his team over the line.

For MI, the biggest gain would be Suryakumar Yadav's return to form. He scored 57 runs but failed to get his team over the line. (Sportzpics)

6/ 9
Rohit Sharma looked in imperious form but fell to Liam Livingstone in the 10th over for 44 from 27 balls, studded with four fours and three sixes.

Rohit Sharma looked in imperious form but fell to Liam Livingstone in the 10th over for 44 from 27 balls, studded with four fours and three sixes. (Sportzpics)

7/ 9
Earlier, Sam Curran justified his top billing with a splendid 29-ball-55 as Punjab Kings lifted themselves from a precarious position to post a commendable 214 for 8.

Earlier, Sam Curran justified his top billing with a splendid 29-ball-55 as Punjab Kings lifted themselves from a precarious position to post a commendable 214 for 8. (Sportzpics)

8/ 9
A 92-run stand for the eighth wicket with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls) changed the course of the game with 131 runs coming in the back-10.

A 92-run stand for the eighth wicket with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls) changed the course of the game with 131 runs coming in the back-10. (Sportzpics)

9/ 9
National T20 team contender Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end.

National T20 team contender Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end. (Sportzpics)