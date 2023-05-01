IPL 2023, MI vs RR in Pics: Tim David Helps MI Pull off Miraculous Win Over Royals in 1000th IPL Game

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 00:40 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets after Tim David's 3 back-to-back sixes as MI needed 17 runs to win from 6 balls. (Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians successfully chased their target of 213 runs, scoring 214 instead and won the match with 3 balls to spare after Tim David's 45-run knock in 14 balls at a strike rate of 321.43 (Sportzpics)
Rohit Sharma the birthday boy himself could only score 3 runs but the Mumbai Indians captain will go home a very happy man after MI's last-gasp win. (Sportzpics)
Tilak Varma was also a key contributor to Mumbai Indians' win, Varma scored 29 in 21 balls. (Sportzpics)
Suryakumar Yadav smashed 55 runs in 29 balls, helping Mumbai Indians stay in the game after they lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. (Sportzpics)
Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second fifty in IPL 2023 and found his form back again. (Sportzpics)
Cameron Green also smashed 44 in 26 balls and helped Mumbai recover after they lost their captain for just 3 runs. (Sportzpics)
Not to forget, it was a special day for Yashasvi Jaiswal as well, the Mumbaikar smashed a 124-run knock, and won the Player of the Match award. (Sportzpics)
Rohit Sharma suffered a bizarre dismissal, failed to read the ball from Sandeep Sharma and was dismissed for just 3 runs on his birthday that too with a big chase needed. (Sportzpics)
Yashasvi Jaiswal needed just 62 balls to score 124 runs, he smashed 16 boundaries and 8 massive sixes with a blistering strike rate of 200. (Sportzpics)
Riding on Jaiswal's 124-run knock, Rajasthan Royals scored 212/7 with Jos Buttler's 18 being the second-highest score, thus highlighting the dominance of Jaiswal (Sportzpics)
Jaiswal was the only batsman who was on song for the Royals although they started well. (Sportzpics)
Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, it being the 1000th match in IPL history, both captains were felicitated by the BCCI. (Sportzpics)
The victory over Rajasthan Royals helped Mumbai Indians jump to seventh place in the IPL 2023 points table with 8 points from as many games. (Sportzpics)
