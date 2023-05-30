CHANGE LANGUAGE
MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Others Pose With IPL Trophy After CSK Win 5th Title - See Photos

Chennai Super Kings posted photos of players, including MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahan, among others pose with the IPL trophy

01
Chennai Super Kings players with the IPL trophy (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

02
CSK's Matheesha Pathirana poses with the IPL Trophy (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

03
CSK's Depak Chahar with the IPL Trophy (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

04
CSK's Maheesh Theekshana poses with the IPL Trophy (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

05
Ravindra Jadeja and family with the IPL Trophy (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

06
Ruturaj Gaikwad poses with the IPL Trophy (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

07
Ajinkya Rahan and his family pose with the IPL Trophy (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

08
Devon Conway with the IPL Trophy (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

09
CSK players and staff as well as family with the IPL Trophy (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

10
Chennai Super Kings lift the 2023 IPL Trophy (AP)

