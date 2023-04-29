IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG In Pics: How Lucknow Super Giants Scored 257/5 and Beat Punjab in Mohali Run-Fest

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 00:42 IST
Punjab, India
Lucknow Super Giants smashed the second-highest total of IPL history and defeated Punjab Kings by 56 runs to jump to second place in the points table (Sportzpics)
It was complete domination from Lucknow Super Giants, first the bat as they scored 257/5 in 20 overs, and later, Punjab Kings did score 201 runs but they lost by 56 runs. (Sportzpics)
Naveen-ul-Haq was the marquee bowler for Lucknow, he picked up 3 wickets while Yash Thakur also chipped in with four scalps (Sportzpics)
KL Rahul used as many as nine bowlers against Punjab Kings knowing that he had a massive 258-run cushion and it was a sight to behold to see so many bowlers rolling their arms (Sportzpics)
Atharva Taide was the only Punjab Kings batter who impressed during the chase as he scored 66 runs to take Punjab as close to the massive 258-run target as they could. (Sportzpics)
Lucknow Super Giants broke multiple records, became the side to get the second-highest IPL score in history and they also scored the second-highest boundaries and sixes combined in an innings, narrowly behind RCB's Gayle Storm in 2013. (Sportzpics)
Earlier, Punjab lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan for a mere 1 run as their chase got off to a disastrous start, Dhawan recovered from a shoulder injury but had an outing to forget. (Sportzpics)
Earlier, Marcus Stoinis' sensational 77-run knock in just 40 balls, as well as Nicholas Pooran's 45 off 19 helped LSG become only the second side to score past 250. (Sportzpics)
Marcus Stoinis picked up an injury while bowling and said that it will require a scan which was the only downside from LSG's colossal victory over Punjab Kings. (Sportzpics)
Ayush Badoni and Stoinis' knocks were crucial as they continued the momentum following a breathtaking fast start from Kyle Mayers. (Sportzpics)
Punjab Kings were able to get the wickets of both KL Rahul and Kye Mayers in the powerplay but had leaked 74 runs. (Sportzpics)
Dhawan shrugged off a shoulder niggle to return to PBKS after missing three games but failed to inspire his side to a win upon his return. (Sportzpics)
