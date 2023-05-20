IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR in Photos: Padikkal, Jaiswal Help Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings to Keep Slim Playoff Hopes Alive

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 00:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh, India
Dhruv Jurel finished it off in style with a six as Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in IPL to keep play-off hopes alive. (Sportzpics)
Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 36) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 off 30) slammed quick fifties (Sportzpics)
Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his fifty during match 66 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. (Sportzpics)
Shimron Hetmyer struck 46 and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel (10 not out) sealed the win for RR with a six with two balls to spare. (Sportzpics)
The win kept Rajasthan Royals in the hunt but their fate also depends on results of other matches. (Sportzpics)
Meanwhile, with six wins out of 14 matches, PBKS have crashed out of the tournament. (Sportzpics)
Chasing 188, RR suffered an early setback with Kagiso Rabada getting Jos Buttler LBW for his third duck. (Sportzpics)
Earlier, PBKS were down 50 for 4 in 6.3 overs but Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma added 64 to resurrect the innings with the latter being the aggressor. (Sportzpics)
Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan then piled up 73 off 37 balls with 46 of them coming off the last 2 overs to take them to a good score. (Sportzpics)
Navdeep Saini (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, while Adam Zampa (1/26) and Trent Boult (1/35) picked up a wicket each. (Sportzpics)