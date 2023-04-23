IPL 2023, RCB vs RR in Photos: Clinical RCB Pick up 2nd Win in a Row After Beating Rajasthan Royals

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 20:14 IST
Bengaluru, India
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs in an edge-of-the-seat classic match in Bengaluru on Sunday (Sportzpics)
RCB scored 189/9 in their 20 overs, and restricted RR to 182, to pick up a thrilling win. (Sportzpics)
made it two wins from two as captain of RCB, with Faf du Plessis struggling to recover from a rib injury, whereas RR have lost two games in a row now, but still remain at the top of IPL 2023 standings (Sportzpics)
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 47 runs in 37 balls, giving his side a steady start after RR lost Jos Buttler early with Mohammed Siraj continuing his good run of form in the powerplay. (Sportzpics)
RCB were in cruise control after removing Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal, though it was a shaky last over but they scrapped through to their second win in a row.(Sportzpics)
Earlier, RCB nearly lost the plot after a steady start, the Bengaluru-based franchise struggled in the middle order and lost multiple wickets as RR restricted them below 200. (Sportzpics)
Royal Challengers Bangalore have dominated the powerplay but other batters failed to rise to the occasion yet again. (Sportzpics)
Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis stitched an all-important partnership for RCB which helped them reach 189. (Sportzpics)
Maxwell scored 77 off 44 balls, and Faf du Plessis scored 62 off 39 to help RCB recover after they lost Virat on a golden duck. (Sportzpics)
Du Plessis and Maxwell both got their fifties and not for the first time in IPL 2023, they played a crucial role in RCB's win. (Sportzpics)
Trent Boult won his battle with Kohli earlier, dismissing the RCB skipper on the first ball jolting RCB an early blow. (Sportzpics)
Faf du Plessis sat out the second inning meaning Virat Kohli continued to lead RCB, Sanju Samson though won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Sportzpics)
Dinesh Karthik scored 16 off 13 and was the third-highest scorer for his team after Maxwell and Du Plessis, highlighting a key area of concern for RCB, they need more contribution from other batters. (Sportzpics)
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking