IPL 2023, RR vs GT in Photos: Rashid Khan Shines as Gujarat Titans Thrash Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans made light work of a 119-run target set by Rajasthan Royals as the defending champions romped home with a commanding nine-wicket win in a one-sided Indian Premier League match (Sportzpics)
Batting first, RR lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 118 in front of their home crowd, with skipper Sanju Samson making a 20-ball 30. (Sportzpics)
For GT, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned excellent figures of 3/14 in his full quota of four overs. (Sportzpics)
A 71-run resolute opening stand between Shubman Gill (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (41 not out off 34 balls) set the platform for the huge victory. (Sportzpics)
The huge win was also accomplished with captain Hardik Pandya's brisk 15-ball 39 not out (3x4s, 3x6s). Gujarat Titans finished at 119 for one in 13.5 overs, winning with 37 balls to spare. (Sportzpics)
Both Saha and Gill got off the blocks quickly against RR pacer Trent Boult, hitting the left-armer for a couple of fours each inside the powerplay, at the end of which GT were 49 for no loss. (Sportzpics)
Yuzvendra Chahal got Gill stumped for a 35-ball 36 (4x4s) in the 10th over but the breakthrough had no impact on the Gujarat Titans' juggernaut. (Sportzpics)
Hardik Pandya was severe on RR's Adam Zampa, hitting the Australian leg-spinner for three sixes and a four to collect 24 runs in the 11th over and hasten the process. (Sportzpics)
Hardik Pandya had Jos Buttler (8) caught by Mohit Sharma at short third man after the batter cracked two fours in a row in the second over. (Sportzpics)
Rashid nearly had his fourth wicket in his final over but a return shot off Trent Boult's bat was a bit too far away for his reach in the follow-through. (Sportzpics)
