IPL 2023, RR vs SRH in Photos: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals by Four Wickets in Last-ball IPL Thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller.

Abdul Samada sealed the win for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a six on the final ball to upset Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. (Sportzpics)

Abdul Samada sealed the win for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a six on the final ball to upset Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. (Sportzpics)

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller. (Sportzpics)

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller. (Sportzpics)

Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept Sunrisers Hyderabad in the hunt during the 215-run chase. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept Sunrisers Hyderabad in the hunt during the 215-run chase. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase. (Photo: Sportzpics)

A cameo from Glenn Phillips (25) reignited the chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed three sixes in a row against Kuldip Yadav in the penultimate over. (Photo: Sportzpics)

A cameo from Glenn Phillips (25) reignited the chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed three sixes in a row against Kuldip Yadav in the penultimate over. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Abdul Samad's (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Abdul Samad's (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Abdul Samad's (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Jos Buttler missed a well-deserved century as he got out in the penultimate over with five runs short. He hit 10 fours and four sixes during his crafty innings. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Jos Buttler missed a well-deserved century as he got out in the penultimate over with five runs short. He hit 10 fours and four sixes during his crafty innings. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Samson's 38-ball unbeaten knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Samson's 38-ball unbeaten knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. (Photo: Sportzpics)

For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each. (Photo: Sportzpics)

For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each. (Photo: Sportzpics)