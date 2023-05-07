IPL 2023, RR vs SRH in Photos: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals by Four Wickets in Last-ball IPL Thriller

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 23:45 IST
Jaipur, India
Abdul Samada sealed the win for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a six on the final ball to upset Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. (Sportzpics)
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller. (Sportzpics)
Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept Sunrisers Hyderabad in the hunt during the 215-run chase. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase. (Photo: Sportzpics)
A cameo from Glenn Phillips (25) reignited the chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed three sixes in a row against Kuldip Yadav in the penultimate over. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Abdul Samad's (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Jos Buttler missed a well-deserved century as he got out in the penultimate over with five runs short. He hit 10 fours and four sixes during his crafty innings. (Photo: Sportzpics)
Samson's 38-ball unbeaten knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. (Photo: Sportzpics)
For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each. (Photo: Sportzpics)
