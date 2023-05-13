IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG, In Photos: Pooran Fires All Cylinders to Keep Lucknow Valid in Playoffs Race with 7-wicket Win

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nicholas Pooran scored an unbeaten 44 off just 13 deliveries while Prerak Mankad hammered 64 not out as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Nicholas Pooran pulled off what looked like a difficult chase as Lucknow Super Giants were back in the play-off hunt with a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: Sportzpics)

LSG now have 13 points from 12 games and are now in fourth spot behind Gujarat Titans (16 points), CSK (15 points) and Mumbai Indians (14 points). However, they will have to win their next two games to have an assured berth in the last four stage. (Photo: Sportzpics)

As far as SRH are concerned, another tournament of non-performance is coming to an end with a below-par show. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Till the 15th over, SRH controlled the proceedings as LSG crawled to 114 for 2, needing 68 more from five overs. (Photo: Sportzpics)

However, Aiden Markram's decision to give an extra over to part-time left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma, who was walloped for five sixes in the 16th over, proved costly. (Photo: Sportzpics)

A target of 183 was certainly not an easy proposition on a track that got slower as the match progressed. Pooran (44 not out ff 13 balls), with assistance from Prerak Mankad (64 not out, 45 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (40 off 25 balls), helped LSG get past the target. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Stoinis thumped him for two maximums before being holed out at deep extra cover boundary. But Pooran came in and hit two 100m-plus sixes and one straight to completely change the equation. (Photo: Sportzpics)

Earlier, Krunal (2/24 in 4 overs) bowled two identical classical left-arm orthodox deliveries, which had drift as well as enough turn to hoodwink Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram (28 off 20 balls) and Glenn Phillips (0). (Photo: Sportzpics)

However, Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 29 balls), inarguably SRH's best batter, was in his natural attacking self as his three fours and an equal number of sixes took his team to a respectable total. (Photo: Sportzpics)