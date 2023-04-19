CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2023, SRH vs MI in Photos: Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar Shine as Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers fell 14 runs short in the chase against MI's impressive bowling display. With a third successive win, MI jumped two spots to sixth in the table.

1/ 9
Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for their third straight win

2/ 9
Cameron Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat.

3/ 9
Sunrisers recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16).

4/ 9
In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.

5/ 9
While Mayank Agarwal got some much-needed runs, it was Heinrich Klaasen's knock that put Mumbai under pressure.

6/ 9
Playing his second IPL game, Tendulkar again bowled two overs with the new ball before returning to bowl the high pressure final over with Sunrisers needing 20 runs.

7/ 9
Arjun Tendulkar chose to bowl full and wide and was able to do the job for his team. He got his maiden IPL wicket in the process.

8/ 9
Tilak Varma has been the stand out batter in the star studded Mumbai line-up and his rare talent and skill was on display again in his crucial cameo.

9/ 9
Cameron hammered three straight fours off T Natarajan to bring up his half-century before collecting a straight six in a 20-run over.

