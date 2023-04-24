KKR vs CSK in Pictures, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 00:12 IST
Kolkata, India
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 clash at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad led a superb start for Chennai Super Kings with the pair adding 73 runs for the first wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
It was the young Suyash Sharma who broke the partnership providing Kolkata Knight Riders with their first breakthrough in Ruturaj Gaikwad who exited after making 35. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Devon Conway continued his superb run in IPL 2023 as he peeled off a fourth half-century in a row. He scored 56 before being dismissed. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
And then Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube took over as the pair began peppering the Eden Gardens boundary. They added 85 runs for the third wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Shivam Dube brought up a quickfire half-century, taking just 20 deliveries but he holed out off the next ball he faced. His innings was studded with two fours and five sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ajinkya Rahane was the star of the Chennai Super Kings innings though as he blasted an unbeaten 71 off 29 with the help of six fours and five sixes. CSK finished with 235/4 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Chennai Super Kings landed two early blows to take an upper-hand as they sent back both Kolkata Knight Riders openers cheaply. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana tried to revive the innings with some good hits to the boundary but he fell on 27 off 20. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Jason Roy then launched a counterattack and for a moment it appeared that Kolkata Knight Riders might make a match out of this. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Jason Roy struck a blistering fifty off just 19 deliveries but he fell on 61, becoming Maheesh Theekshana's first victim of the night. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Rinku Singh continued to polish his reputation with an unbeaten half-century but he was left with too much to do. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Chennai Super Kings stopped Kolkata Knight Riders on 186/8 in 20 overs as they returned with a big 49-run win. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
