KKR vs PBKS Match in Photos, IPL 2023: Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Seal Last-ball Thriller at Eden Gardens

Check here the top pictures from IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings played at the Eden Gardens on Monday

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first against Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders in their second meeting of IPL 2023. (Credit: Sportzpics)

Harshit Rana struck twice in as many overs getting rid of Prabhsimran Singh (12) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0) dealing Punjab Kings twin blows early on. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Jitesh Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a solid partnership after the dismissal of Liam Livingstone. The pair added 53 runs for the fourth wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Varun Chakravarthy again starred with the ball for Kolkata Knight Riders as the home spinners tied down Punjab Kings batter. Chakravarthy finished with 3/26 from four overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Shikhar Dhawan continued to bat even as Punjab Kings kept losing wickets regularly and he brought up his half-century. Dhawan was dismissed on 57. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Punjab Kings creamed 36 runs from the final two overs including 21 from the 20th to finish with a competitive 179/7. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Kolkata Knight Riders Jason Roy built a strokeful innings as he belted eight fours in his 24-ball 38 in a what was a fine start to the chase of 180. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Nathan Ellis (extreme right) and Harpreet Brar got rid of both Kolkata Knight Riders openers to dent the chase. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Nitish Rana revived Kolkata Knight Riders' chase with a sparkling half-century with the help of six fours and a six. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Rahul Chahar got rid of a struggling Venaktesh Iyer and well-set Nitish Rana in quick succession leaving the hosts with a tall ask. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Andre Russell (right) and Rinku Singh then then struck the game-changing partnership of 54 runs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Andre Russell was at his destructive best as he struck three fours and as many sixes before being run out on the penultimate delivery of the match. He scored 42 off 23. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Rinku Singh played another sparkling innings and with 2 needed off 1, he scored a boundary to take Kolkata Knight Riders over the line. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)