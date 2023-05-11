KKR vs RR Match in Photos: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Fastest Fifty in IPL History as Rajasthan Thrash Kolkata

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 23:53 IST
Kolkata, India
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (right) won the coin toss an decided to bowl first against Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Left-arm pacer Trent Boult landed two early blows as he got rid of Kolkata Knight Riders openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in successive overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Venkatesh Iyer (left) captain Nitish Rana led a steady recovery for Kolkata Knight Riders with a 48-run partnership for the third wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
However, just when it appeared that Kolkata Knight Riders have switched gears, Yuzvendra Chahal struck to get rid of Nitish Rana for 22. The dismissal made him the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Venkatesh Iyer was the only bright spark for Kolkata Knight Riders as he struck a half-century - 57 off 42 - even as others didn't cross 22. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Rajasthan Royals were spectacular in the field, pulling off impressive catches. Shimron Hetmyer took a couple of stunning catches. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Yuzvendra Chahal struck again in the 17th over with the scalps of Venkatesh Iyer and Shardul Thakur before accounting for Rinku Singh as well. Kolkata Knight Riders finished with 149/8 from 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Yashasvi Jaiswal was in a hurry as he kickstarted the chase with a flurry of boundaries, hitting the first two deliveries for a couple of sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Nitish Rana bowled the first over and would have regretted the decision. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 26 runs in it making it one of the most expensive first overs in IPL history. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
In a breakneck start to the chase, Rajasthan Royals saw Jos Buttler being run out in the second over for a three-ball duck. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
However, it didn't matter to Yashasvi Jaiswal who created history by hitting 13-ball fifty - the fastest ever by a batter in IPL. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Kolkata Knight Riders had a night to forget. They didn't score enough runs, were smacked for plenty of boundaries and also a bit sloppy in the field as well. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Sanju Samson joined in the fun and scored an unbeaten 48 off 29, an innings that featured two fours and five sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the night as he remained unbeaten on 98 off 47 with the help of 13 fours and five sixes. Rajasthan Royals overhauled the target in 13.1 overs to win by nine wickets. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)