LSG vs GT, IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma's Last Over Heroics Help Gujarat Seal Thrilling Win Over Lucknow by 7 Runs

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 21:09 IST
Lucknow, India
Mohit Sharma's last-over heroics against Lucknow Super Giants helped Gujarat Titans win by 7 runs in IPL 2023 (IPL Twitter)
Mohit Sharma was the architect in chief of Gujarat Titans' win, the Indian pacer picked up two wickets in the last over which helped seal Gujarat's victory (Twitter Image)
KL Rahul smashed 68 runs as he kept Lucknow in the game up until he was dismissed in the final over following which it all went down for LSG (Sportzpics)
KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers began LSG's chase as they needed 136 runs to win, the LSG opening pair stitched together a 55-run stand before Mayers was dismissed by Rashid Khan. (Sportzpics)
Gujarat Titans only managed to score 136 runs after skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first but it was a tricky surface to bat upon. (Sportzpics)
Lucknow began the match on the front foot as Krunal Pandya got the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill (Sportzpics)
Wriddhiman Saha stitched together a crucial stand with Hardik Pandya, the former scored 47 runs and missed out on a much-deserved half-century (Sportzpics)
Hardik and Saha got GT back in the back after they lost Shubman however batting on a tricky pitch proved to be difficult for both of them. (Sportzpics)
Hardik Pandya smashed his first fifty of IPL 2023, and a crucial one, he's go on to score 66 runs to take Gujarat to a respectable total. (Sportzpics)
Hardik Pandya's contribution with the bat helped GT put up a total of 135 on the board, while they looked a tad bit short, LSG must have felt they did well to restrict GT to a below-par score. (Sportzpics)
Hardik Pandya and David Miller applied the finishing touches on Gujarat Titans' total (Sportzpics)
As fate would have it, Lucknow Super Giants were in control of the game for most parts but lost the plot completely in the final over. (Sportzpics)
