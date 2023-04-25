CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :GT VS MI LIVEGT VS MI Dream11WTC 2023 IndiaNarendra Modi StadiumAjinkya Rahane
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » Lucknow Super Giants' Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran Spotted at Aalim Hakim's Place Ahead of Punjab Kings Clash

Lucknow Super Giants' Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran Spotted at Aalim Hakim's Place Ahead of Punjab Kings Clash

The duo will be next seen in action against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match on April 28

1/ 8
Lucknow Super Giants star players Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya were spotted at celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim

Lucknow Super Giants star players Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya were spotted at celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
The two flamboyant cricketers were seen getting out from the Aalim Haki studio

The two flamboyant cricketers were seen getting out from the Aalim Haki studio (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Krunal Pandya is known for his flamboyance both on and off the field

Krunal Pandya is known for his flamboyance both on and off the field (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran happily posed in front of the camera

West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran happily posed in front of the camera (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Both Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya were spotted in casuals

Both Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya were spotted in casuals (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
The duo has been in good form in the ongoing season of IPL. Krunal has claimed six wickets, while Nicholas has slammed the fastest fifty of the season

The duo has been in good form in the ongoing season of IPL. Krunal has claimed six wickets, while Nicholas has slammed the fastest fifty of the season (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
The duo has been in good form in the ongoing season of IPL. Krunal has claimed six wickets, while Nicholas has slammed the fastest fifty of the season

The duo has been in good form in the ongoing season of IPL. Krunal has claimed six wickets, while Nicholas has slammed the fastest fifty of the season (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
The duo will be next seen in action against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings on April 28

The duo will be next seen in action against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match on April 28 (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)