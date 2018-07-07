Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
MS Dhoni Rings in 37th Birthday With Sakshi, Ziva & Teammates

Sachin Haldankar | Updated: July 7, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday with his family and Indian team players. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Here, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen cutting the birthday cake. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Check out Suresh Raina's selfie with birthday boy MS Dhoni. (Image: Special Arrangement)
MS Dhoni is seen posing with his wife Sakshi during his 37th birthday celebrations. (Image: Special Arrangement)
MS Dhoni cutting his 37th birthday cake in the presence of his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva and team players. (Image: Special Arrangement)
MS Dhoni cutting the birthday cake. (Image: Special Arrangement)
MS Dhoni with Sakshi and Ziva during his 37th birthday celebrations. (Image: Special Arrangement)
