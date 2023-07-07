MS Dhoni's Legendary Car and Bike Collection: Step Inside Swanky Garage of CSK Captain

MS Dhoni’s love for cars and bikes is not hidden from anyone, what started with a Yamaha RX100 second-hand bike which Dhoni bought after earning money from a cricket match, has now become a full-fledged legendary collection featuring some of the biggest brands in the automobile industry including Ducatti, Audi, Hummer, and many more. As per reports, Dhoni owns more than 100 bikes and many more expensive cars. Step inside his iconic garage on the legendary Indian captain’s 42nd birthday.