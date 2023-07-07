CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » MS Dhoni's Legendary Car and Bike Collection: Step Inside Swanky Garage of CSK Captain

MS Dhoni's Legendary Car and Bike Collection: Step Inside Swanky Garage of CSK Captain

MS Dhoni's legendary car and bike collection features some of the most swanky automobiles from brands such as Ducatti, Rolce Royce, Nissan Jonga and many others

MS Dhoni’s love for cars and bikes is not hidden from anyone, what started with a Yamaha RX100 second-hand bike which Dhoni bought after earning money from a cricket match, has now become a full-fledged legendary collection featuring some of the biggest brands in the automobile industry including Ducatti, Audi, Hummer, and many more. As per reports, Dhoni owns more than 100 bikes and many more expensive cars. Step inside his iconic garage on the legendary Indian captain’s 42nd birthday.

01
MS Dhoni's collection includes a Norton Jubilee 250, it is one of the vintage bikes, the cricketer himself shared an image of the beauty and wrote that he was thankful that his friend was able to restore the bike, it is powered by a 250cc engine. (MS Dhoni Instagram)

MS Dhoni's collection includes a Norton Jubilee 250, it is one of the vintage bikes, the cricketer himself shared an image of the beauty and wrote that he was thankful that his friend was able to restore the bike, it is powered by a 250cc engine. (MS Dhoni Instagram)

02
Dhoni's swanky collection includes a Kawasaki Ninja H2 the superbike cost a staggering Rs 33.30 lakh for its 2017 Kawasaki model. (MS Dhoni Instagram)

Dhoni's swanky collection includes a Kawasaki Ninja H2 the superbike cost a staggering Rs 33.30 lakh for its 2017 Kawasaki model. (MS Dhoni Instagram)

03
Dhoni spotted driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a true beauty the starting price of the car was nearly $92,000 USD for the 2022 edition. (Twitter Image)

Dhoni was spotted driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a true beauty the starting price of the car was nearly $92,000 USD for the 2022 edition. (Twitter Image)

04
MS Dhoni also owns a Mahindra Scorpio, one of the most reliable SUVs in the Indian market, its a custom built scorpio, the has been modified to look a lot more edgy. (Twitter Image)

MS Dhoni also owns a Mahindra Scorpio, one of the most reliable SUVs in the Indian market, it's a custom-built Scorpio, the has been modified to look a lot more edgy. (Twitter Image)

05
The 42-year-old's bike collection includes one of the rarest bikes, with just 150 models being produced that go by the name of Confederate X132 Hellcat. He is among the one of the only owners in the South East Asian nation. The bike is also owned by many other celebs such as Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds. (Twitter Image)

The 42-year-old's bike collection includes one of the rarest bikes, with just 150 models being produced that goes by the name of Confederate X132 Hellcat. He is among one of the only owners in the South East Asian nation. The bike is also owned by many other celebs such as Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds. (Twitter Image)

06
The legendary wicket-keeper batter also owns a Rolls Royce Siver Wraith II 1980s edition, it is a beautiful blue car that he recently bought. (Twitter Image)

The legendary wicket-keeper batter also owns a Rolls Royce Siver Wraith II 1980s edition, it is a beautiful blue car that he recently bought. (Twitter Image)

07
This picture had gone crazy viral as Hardik Pandya visited MS Dhoni's house in Ranchi and got a comprehensive look at the former Indian captain's garage. (Twitter Image)

This picture had gone crazy viral as Hardik Pandya visited MS Dhoni's house in Ranchi and got a comprehensive look at the former Indian captain's garage. (Twitter Image)

08
The former Indian captain also owns a vintage Land Rover 3 Station Wagon series, the car was originally produced in 1971, and Dhoni got the same in an online classic car auction. (Twitter Image)

The former Indian captain also owns a vintage Land Rover 3 Station Wagon series, the car was originally produced in 1971, and Dhoni got the same in an online classic car auction. (Twitter Image)

09
One of the most iconic cars owned by MSD includes the Nissan SUV Jonga, which was used by the Indian army as well to carry goods, the SUV was also purchased by Suryakumar Yadav. The CSK captain himself shared an adorable video of cleaning the car with his daughter Ziva. (Twitter Image)

One of the most iconic cars owned by MSD includes the Nissan SUV Jonga, which was used by the Indian army as well to carry goods, the SUV was also purchased by Suryakumar Yadav. The CSK captain himself shared an adorable video of cleaning the car with his daughter Ziva. (Twitter Image)